Vicky Kaushal is a huge admirer of this actor’s style

Vicky Kaushal promoted Bhoot The Haunted Ship in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images) Vicky Kaushal promoted Bhoot The Haunted Ship in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Vicky Kaushal recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week along with actor Janhvi Kapoor for designer Kunal Rawal. During media interactions after after the event, the actor spilt the tea on his fashion inspiration in B-town. “I am a huge admirer of Saif Ali Khan Saab’s fashion sense because he is regal, elegant, and the moment he wants to dress down, his casual wear sense is also on point. I feel he is always in a really good space whenever and whatever he wears,” commented Vicky, according to News18 reports.

While talking about his choice for best-dressed celebrity in Bollywood he remarked, “This is my first year at Lakme Fashion Week and I am so happy that I got to collaborate with Kunal. We have been trying to collaborate for the past few years. I am happy that in this season, I walked the ramp for him not once but twice. I think our aesthetics match. I have always been fascinated by his work.”

The Uri actor looked dapper in a monochrome ensemble. Although the outfit was elaborate, the actor pulled it off well and looked sharp. It was Kapoor‘s outfit, however, which we did not like much. She walked the ramp wearing a hand-embroidered aqua gown designed by Mishra that stood out for its intricate designs and flowy silhouette, but failed to make a mark.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Kunal Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Mishra. (From L-R | Source: Varinder Chawla) Kunal Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Mishra. (From L-R | Source: Varinder Chawla)

It was inspired by the designer’s recent trip to the Maldives. Sharing this, he wrote on Instagram, “On a recent trip to Soneva Fushi (@discoversoneva) – Maldives, as I submerged myself quite literally, into an unfamiliar world, a series of stark realisations dawned upon me. Mesmerised by the million shades of blue, the ever-changing abstract shapes made up of a diaspora of fish, the alienesque underwater foliage and striking corals, it was a mammoth task to register the beauty unfolding before me – an experience that was equal parts surreal and humbling.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd