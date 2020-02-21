Vicky Kaushal brings a spark to casual fashion

Vicky Kaushal’s promotional looks for his next venture, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal’s promotional looks for his next venture, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Men’s fashion is no longer just about white shirts and black trousers, thanks to the young Bollywood actors who have opened up their wardrobes and are experimenting with various looks and colours. While it was Ranveer Singh who gave edgy fashion a push, Ayushmann Khurrana too does not shy away from sporting an unconventional pale pink. Vicky Kaushal isn’t far behind as he promotes his upcoming film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The Uri actor’s recent looks are an inspiration for winter fashion. In this look, he wore every man’s favourite — denim — styled with a graphic black t-shirt, topped with a green jacket, which had multi-coloured patches sewn in. To go with it, he chose high ankle boots, a great way to keep your feet warm during winters.

Take a look at the pictures.

For the screening of his film in Mumbai, the actor was seen sporting the denim on denim look. But what made his look stand out was the two-toned jacket. In fact, it looks like he wore a half jacket over an olive satin shirt. He repeated his shoes, and we love really appreciate him for that!

For another event, the black on black look was layered with a stonewashed denim jacket.

What do you think of his looks?

