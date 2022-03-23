Why versatile athleisure sets should be your wardrobe staple

With our lifestyles changing from offline to online more frequently than ever, it helps to have versatile wardrobe staples which can be your go-to pieces when it comes to round-the-year classics that can be styled up or down. They’re comfortable, allow mobility, and are a step-up from the pyjamas we were all stuck in last lockdown as well.

Here are a few examples of celebrities who embraced athleisure and styled it in their own unique ways to take inspiration from:

The onesie is definitely not loved by all and is quite a contested choice. But those who like it, can’t seem to get enough of it, like Kendall Jenner. You can wear it as is during your indoor workouts and then layer it with a jacket or an oversized shirt with some golden accessories for a going-out (or more like running-errands) look.

The fun thing about athleisure is that you can wear it the way you like. From putting together your own athleisure set from different pieces to buying a coordinated set and styling it separately, or, opting for bralettes or oversized jumpers with your joggers or leggings — the limits are endless.

Here’s what a ‘dressed up’ athleisure look can look like, courtesy Gabriella Demetriades. She is wearing a basic white t-shirt with a pair of grey tights and a chic coat for maximum comfort and style.

Deepika Padukone is quite possibly the queen of athleisure in Bollywood. She loves wearing her bralette and trousers with a jacket thrown over, paired with a pair of classic sneakers, but still manages to leave us wowed every time. However, her bright pink and red patterned outfit with a jacket at the waist, styled with a pair of pumps is yet another example of how you can dress your athleisure outfit up with minimum effort.

When Victoria Beckham also chooses to wear athleisure, you know that the style has potential. It’s simple, minimal, and bright for those who love colour.

