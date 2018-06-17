Versace’s latest men’s collection is bringing back the ‘sultry’ man to the office with Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner leading the show

Bella Hadid (L), Donatella Versace, Kendall Jenner (R) at the Spring Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Show in Milan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Bella Hadid (L), Donatella Versace, Kendall Jenner (R) at the Spring Summer 2019 Men’s Fashion Show in Milan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While formal wear can be smart, they can also be quite restrictive when it comes to showing the various facets of one’s personality. And Donatella Versace seems to be ‘done’ with that—her latest collection bearing testimony to this.

The Italian fashion house’s latest men’s collection at the Versace Spring Summer 2019 Fashion Show was rife with psychedelic colours and patterns layered by the official pinstriped suits and jackets. The pairing of the formal suits with funky sneakers serves as a subtle outlet for the staid boardroom persona to channel their inner rock star.

Mixing the new and old house codes, Versace put the men in soft baggy jeans with wide-shouldered jackets and overcoats straight out of the eighties. However, the interesting element was the roomy untucked shirts worn underneath. The designer also included the colourful floral prints of the seventies in the snug tops that were etched on a black background.

Including famous faces like Kendall Jenner and her fellow super Bella Hadid, the house made sure there was plenty of sartorial adventure and excitement on the ramp. While Hadid looked stunning in a body-hugging leather mini, Jenner strutted down the runway in a graphic print dress.

The footwear was also noteworthy and Jenner’s statement boots in nylon with embellished panels on the top made for a fascinating watch. On the other hand, Hadid sported wedge heels with giant floral rosettes.

