Venice Film Festival: From Olivia Colman to Zendaya, here are some of the best red carpet looks

September 4, 2021 1:23:48 pm
From Kristen Stewart to Zendaya, celebs turned heads in fashionable outfits at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. For their return to the red carpet amid the pandemic, a lot of them chose ensembles that combined comfort and elegance perfectly.
Kristen Stewart, who film on Princess Diana, titled Spencer, premiered at the festival, looked at ease in a mint strappy Chanel tunic with a black bow detail around waist, teamed with matching ankle-length pants. She completed the look with white pumps and a simple chain necklace.
Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a sheer silver gown with long beaded fringe all over. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a silver belt detail around the waist.
Jake Gyllenhaal chose a simple oversized white suit and pulled it off really well. He completed the look with brown shoes.
Olivia Colman sported a perfect blend of comfort and style in a gunmetal blouse, worn with a strong-shouldered black pantsuit. She rounded off the look with metallic danglers, embellished shoes, and a matching clutch.
On the other hand, Zendaya grabbed eyeballs in a beige leather body-hugging Balmain dress. The sleeveless dress, ruched around the waist, also featured a thigh-high risqué slit that added oomph to the look. She accessorised the outfit with a diamond and emerald necklace and nude pumps. Not to mention how dramatic her hairstyle looked.
Zendaya’s co-star in the movie Dune, Timothée Chalamet looked dapper in a black sequin Haider Ackerman pantsuit teamed with white cuffs and collar. He accessorised the look with Cartier jewellery.
Among the others, Penelope Cruz also looked elegant in a black Chanel gown with white tulle and fringe detail on the skirt.
Which of these looks is your favourite?
