Venice Film Festival: From Olivia Colman to Zendaya, here are some of the best red carpet looks

From Kristen Stewart to Zendaya, celebs turned heads in fashionable outfits at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. For their return to the red carpet amid the pandemic, a lot of them chose ensembles that combined comfort and elegance perfectly.

Kristen Stewart, who film on Princess Diana, titled Spencer, premiered at the festival, looked at ease in a mint strappy Chanel tunic with a black bow detail around waist, teamed with matching ankle-length pants. She completed the look with white pumps and a simple chain necklace.

Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a sheer silver gown with long beaded fringe all over. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a silver belt detail around the waist.

Jake Gyllenhaal chose a simple oversized white suit and pulled it off really well. He completed the look with brown shoes.

Olivia Colman sported a perfect blend of comfort and style in a gunmetal blouse, worn with a strong-shouldered black pantsuit. She rounded off the look with metallic danglers, embellished shoes, and a matching clutch.

On the other hand, Zendaya grabbed eyeballs in a beige leather body-hugging Balmain dress. The sleeveless dress, ruched around the waist, also featured a thigh-high risqué slit that added oomph to the look. She accessorised the outfit with a diamond and emerald necklace and nude pumps. Not to mention how dramatic her hairstyle looked.

Zendaya’s co-star in the movie Dune, Timothée Chalamet looked dapper in a black sequin Haider Ackerman pantsuit teamed with white cuffs and collar. He accessorised the look with Cartier jewellery.

Among the others, Penelope Cruz also looked elegant in a black Chanel gown with white tulle and fringe detail on the skirt.

