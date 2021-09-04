scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Must Read

Venice Film Festival: From Olivia Colman to Zendaya, here are some of the best red carpet looks

Take a look at who wore what at the red carpet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 4, 2021 1:23:48 pm
olivia colman, zendaya, venice film festivalOlivia Colman or Zendaya? Whose look do you like more? (Source: AP)

From Kristen Stewart to Zendaya, celebs turned heads in fashionable outfits at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. For their return to the red carpet amid the pandemic, a lot of them chose ensembles that combined comfort and elegance perfectly.

Kristen Stewart, who film on Princess Diana, titled Spencer, premiered at the festival, looked at ease in a mint strappy Chanel tunic with a black bow detail around waist, teamed with matching ankle-length pants. She completed the look with white pumps and a simple chain necklace.

kristen stewart Kristen Stewart in a Chanel outfit. (Source: AP)
Also Read |Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana gown for ‘Spencer’ took more than 1,000 hours to make

Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a sheer silver gown with long beaded fringe all over. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a silver belt detail around the waist.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
dakota johnson Dakota Johnson’s outfit featured fringe details. (Source: AP)

Jake Gyllenhaal chose a simple oversized white suit and pulled it off really well. He completed the look with brown shoes.

jake gyllenhaal Jake gyllenhaal looked handsome in this ensemble. (Source: AP)

Olivia Colman sported a perfect blend of comfort and style in a gunmetal blouse, worn with a strong-shouldered black pantsuit. She rounded off the look with metallic danglers, embellished shoes, and a matching clutch.

olivia colman Olivia Colman looked elegant in this outfit. (Source: AP)

On the other hand, Zendaya grabbed eyeballs in a beige leather body-hugging Balmain dress. The sleeveless dress, ruched around the waist, also featured a thigh-high risqué slit that added oomph to the look. She accessorised the outfit with a diamond and emerald necklace and nude pumps. Not to mention how dramatic her hairstyle looked.

zendaya Zendaya sported a leather dress. (Source: AP)

Zendaya’s co-star in the movie Dune, Timothée Chalamet looked dapper in a black sequin Haider Ackerman pantsuit teamed with white cuffs and collar. He accessorised the look with Cartier jewellery.

Also Read |Here are the best beauty and fashion tips we learnt from Zendaya’s Instagram
timothee chalamet Check out the accessories Timothée Chalamet wore. (Source: AP)

Among the others, Penelope Cruz also looked elegant in a black Chanel gown with white tulle and fringe detail on the skirt.

penelope cruz What do you think of Penelope Cruz’s gown? (Source: AP)

Which of these looks is your favourite?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ABBA, Swedish pop quartet ABBA, ABBA music, ABBA band members, ABBA band fashion, fashion in the 70s, retro fashion, ABBA band fashion, ABBA comeback, ABBA makes a comeback, indian express news
The return of ABBA: Exploring the Swedish pop group’s couture

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 04: Latest News

Advertisement