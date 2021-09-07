Venice Film Festival: Kate Hudson turns heads in a black halter-neck dress and a red gown

Kate Hudson’s recent appearances at the Venice Film Festival have been stunning, to say the least. The actor has impressed in not one, but two drastically-different outfits — one in black (you cannot go wrong with that), and another in red — which have had the internet buzzing.

Hudson first stepped out in an black dress with something called ‘ovary cutouts’, while attending the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the Venice Film Festival. The ovary-cutout trend is considered to be bizarre, yet the Bride Wars actor made quite a splash and a statement with the piece.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off. -Coco Chanel. I chose fabric….”

This intelligently-put caption best describes the look, which is essentially a show of skin below the midriff. The actor’s halter-neck dress had two cutouts at the chest, as well as at the waist and hips. There was also a long slit near her thigh. The 42-year-old accessorised with a diamond bracelet, her hair parted at the centre and flowing straight.

The more striking one, however, was the red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection, which she wore to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere.

The actor seemed to float on the red carpet, making heads turn. She looked godly as she wore minimal makeup, letting her hair down in waves and accessorising with a few sparkling rings.

Hudson made a striking appearance. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi) Hudson made a striking appearance. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

The actor on the red carpet for the screening of the film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi) The actor on the red carpet for the screening of the film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

What do you think of these looks?

