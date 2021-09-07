scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Venice Film Festival: Kate Hudson turns heads in a black halter-neck dress and a red gown

She looked impressive in both!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 1:20:32 pm
78th Venice Film Festival, Kate Hudson in Venice Film Festival, Kate Hudson fashion, Kate Hudson news, Kate Hudson gowns, indian express newsActor Kate Hudson posed on the red carpet. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Kate Hudson’s recent appearances at the Venice Film Festival have been stunning, to say the least. The actor has impressed in not one, but two drastically-different outfits — one in black (you cannot go wrong with that), and another in red — which have had the internet buzzing.

Hudson first stepped out in an black dress with something called ‘ovary cutouts’, while attending the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the Venice Film Festival. The ovary-cutout trend is considered to be bizarre, yet the Bride Wars actor made quite a splash and a statement with the piece.

ALSO READ |Venice Film Festival: Here’s what went into the making of Zendaya’s leather dress, emerald necklace

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off. -Coco Chanel. I chose fabric….”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

This intelligently-put caption best describes the look, which is essentially a show of skin below the midriff. The actor’s halter-neck dress had two cutouts at the chest, as well as at the waist and hips. There was also a long slit near her thigh. The 42-year-old accessorised with a diamond bracelet, her hair parted at the centre and flowing straight.

The more striking one, however, was the red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection, which she wore to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

The actor seemed to float on the red carpet, making heads turn. She looked godly as she wore minimal makeup, letting her hair down in waves and accessorising with a few sparkling rings.

78th Venice Film Festival, Kate Hudson in Venice Film Festival, Kate Hudson fashion, Kate Hudson news, Kate Hudson gowns, indian express news Hudson made a striking appearance. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi) 78th Venice Film Festival, Kate Hudson in Venice Film Festival, Kate Hudson fashion, Kate Hudson news, Kate Hudson gowns, indian express news The actor on the red carpet for the screening of the film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

What do you think of these looks?

