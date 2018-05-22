Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi

Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania step out for the promotions. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania step out for the promotions. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With the Veere Di Wedding promotions in full swing, the star cast has been seen experimenting with a lot of chic and risque sartorial choices, and in the process, giving us some intense fashion lessons on what’s hot and what’s not.

Recently, for a promotional event, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan step out in a burgundy number from Meena. The cut-out flowy dress accentuated with ruffle effects at the waist was relatively boring, compared to the curations she has been spinning out lately, but somehow she still managed to shine. Stylist Rhea Kapoor complemented the actor’s look with strappy gold heels from Aquazzura and Kareena rounded it off with middle-parted soft waves and nude make-up.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor kept her style game on point in an Erdem floral printed midi dress. Rhea cinched the actor’s waist with a sleek black belt that accentuated the actor’s frame and accessorised the look with a pair of studs. Though the outfit is pretty, we like the make-up much more than her dress, especially the deep wine lip shade the actor opted to add oomph to her look.

For her promotional look, Swara Bhaskar picked a simple white mini from A.I and athough the outfit is pretty regular, we like the fabulous embellished Miu Miu mules that Rhea paired the dress with.

Shikha Talsania, on the other hand, stepped out in a striped monochrome sleeveless piece from The Label Life. Accentuating her frame with a broad black belt, the actor rounded off with silver mosaic earrings from Eurumme Jewellery and black pumps.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments’ below.

