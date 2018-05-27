Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Sonam Kapoor teams her gold sari with a smock jumper; we can’t stop staring

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a blingy gold sari dress from Rashmi Varma for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding. She teamed it with yet another unconventional pick--a gilt smock jumper!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 2:46:20 pm
While Veere Di Wedding is set to release on June 1, the promotions of the much-awaited movie have moved to Delhi now, with the star cast stepping out in their ultra-fashionable avatars to wow us. However, as is the case with Sonam Kapoor’s experimental style streak, her ventures often go amiss and this was one such time.

For a promotional event in the capital city, the newlywed chose to channel ethnic glamour in a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari. Though as a stand-alone piece the gilt sari was attractive, stylist Rhea Kapoor chose to pair it with yet another unconventional pick- a gilt smock jumper!

While the outfit was a big NO for us, we like the traditional vibes she exuded in a stunning pair of statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. A metallic bracelet and a statement ring added finishing touches to the actor’s look.

Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor gold sari, Sonam Kapoor Rashmi Varma sari, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor at the Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor gold sari, Sonam Kapoor Rashmi Varma sari, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor picked a blingy gold Rashmi Varma sari dress for the event. (Source: APH Images) Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor latest photos, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor gold sari, Sonam Kapoor Rashmi Varma sari, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with stunning statement earrings from Apala by Sumit. (Source: APH Images)

Kapoor rounded out her attire with fine kohl-lined eyes, a dewy sheen and matte pink lips, with hair coiffed into a neat side-parted bun.

ALSO READ | ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s floral blue outfit is perfect for summers

Ethnic fusion seems to be the actor’s latest crush as only a couple of days ago, she dished out a head-spinner in a distressed denim sari teamed with a crisp white shirt from Diksha Khanna. The stylish piece had been given a boho tone by stylist Rhea Kapoor, who accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of gold wrought earrings, an evil eye bracelet and a prominent ring. A messy bun had polished the actor’s look nicely.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Would you try out a similar sari combination? Let us know in the comments section below.

