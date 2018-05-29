Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena and Sonam’s summer savvy suits are #stylegoals

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Sonam Kapoor keep it ethnic at Veere Di Wedding promotions. (Source: File Photo) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Sonam Kapoor keep it ethnic at Veere Di Wedding promotions. (Source: File Photo)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor have been on a sartorial roll ever since the promotions of their upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding, have kickstarted. Recently, at a TV show shoot, we spotted the actors keeping it ethnic. While Kareena looked set to grace a function in her Tarun Tahiliani suit, Sonam gave us goals on how to dress up for a hot summer day.

Clad in a textured ivory and gold suit with intricately beaded border, Kareena looked lovely. Exuding a traditional Punjabi-feel, the suit was paired with a matching salwaar. Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised with a pair of statement silver earrings and Fizzy Goblet jutis. With soft smokey eyes, neutral lips and pulled back hair, Kareena rounded out her look nicely.

Meanwhile, Sonam looked like the girl next door in a lovely mauve ensemble from Good Earth. A piece from their Seerat collection, the suit set featured antique gold embroidery on chanderi, cotton silk and muslin. We like her outfit, but we just wish she hadn’t gone for a three-quarter cotton pant. An ankle length one would also have done the trick. Rhea accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of silver statement earrings from Anmol Jewellers and Fizzy Goblet jutis.

What do you think about Kareena and Sonam’s looks this time? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

