Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena’s polka dot dress is an eye catcher, Sonam’s burgundy maxi not so much

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor seem to busy as bees with the promotions of their upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding. Even so, both the beauties have been putting their best fashion foot forward while at it. Recently, for yet another event, Kareena chose to wear a chic Michael Kors halter neck dress and looked absolutely stunning. Giving us some classic french vibes in the polka dot monochrome number that was cinched with a broad white belt, her look was refreshing.
Stylist Rhea Kapoor accessorised the look with a pair of Zoya earrings and Intoto kitten heels.
ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi
ALSO READ | ‘Veere Di Wedding’ promotions: Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania make heads turn in ethnic wears
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor tried to work her summer-savvy boho-chic style with a burgundy maxi dress from Shruti Sancheti. Though we definitely vote yes to the ruffle-tiered sleeves, we think the dress lacked structure and looked frumpy. Complementing her look with metallic jewellery, the actor rounded out her look with nude make-up and soft wavy hair.
What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App