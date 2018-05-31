Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in trendy casuals, Sonam Kapoor opts for fusion wear

Veerey Di Wedding prommotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Sonam Kapoor take their fashion game up a notch. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Veerey Di Wedding prommotions: Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Sonam Kapoor take their fashion game up a notch. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

With Veere Di Wedding all set to hit the theatres on June 1, the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor, who are busy with the promotions of the film, were seen still acing their fashion game. Be it their summer savvy salwar suits or power dressing with a twist, the actors are going strong and once again, we spotted them along with Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania nailing summer fashion with trendy outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor was spotted in a pair of flared jeans featuring dual-tones, which was styled with a striped, full sleeves top, both from Dior’s Spring’18 collection. Keeping accessories minimal, she styled her look with pointed-toe heels and opted for a nude make-up palette. Apart from that, we love the way she styled her hair in a mohawk, braid.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dior. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in Dior. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

Kapoor, on the other hand, went for ethnic wear with a contemporary twist. Wearing a floral print sari from Neeru’s teamed with an oversized crop top, the actor looked lovely. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she teamed her outfit with a silver jewellery set from Amrapali Jewels. With half her hair pulled back to highlight her features, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and nude pink lips.

Sonam Kapoor in Neeru’s. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Neeru’s. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhaskar

Unlike Kareena and Sonam’s look, Bhaskar’s outfit was confusing. She opted for a shirt-styled white dress with dramatic sleeves. Although we found her ensemble a bit boring, we really liked her nude make-up palette with red lips and side-parted hair accessorised with hair clips, which added an interesting element to it.

Swara Bhaskar in a white dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Swara Bhaskar in a white dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shikha Talsania

Talsania kept it simple yet stylish in a khaki shirt dress paired with a black belt. Accessorising her outfit with black sandals, she rounded off her look with a wavy hairdo.

Shikha Talsania in a shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shikha Talsania in a shirt dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose outfit would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

