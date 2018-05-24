Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Veere Di Wedding promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s distressed denim sari is a head-turner

Veere Di Wedding promotions: Sonam Kapoor’s distressed denim sari is a head-turner

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a distressed denim sari from Diksha Khanna for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding. She swapped the regular blouse with a crisp white shirt and we think it was a smart move.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 7:00:52 pm
Sonam Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor denim sari, Sonam Kapoor Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor fashion, Sonam Kapoor Diksha Khanna, Sonam Kapoor saris, Sonam Kapoor fusion fashion, indian express, indian express news Sonam Kapoor keeps it unconventional in a denim sari teamed with a crisp white shirt. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While distressed jeans and tees are pretty regular, a distressed sari is not easy to come by in the world of fashion. However, it seems Sonam Kapoor is ringing in a new denim trend with her distressed denim sari, which she wore to a recent promotional event of her upcoming movie, Veere Di Wedding.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor teamed the unconventional piece with a crisp white shirt and kept the accessories boho chic to match the tone of the actor’s outfit. We like the gold wrought earrings, evil eye bracelet and the prominent ring she sported with her attire.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena sets hearts racing in a black tulle piece, Sonam channels retro vibes in a velvet number

Artist Namrata Soni accentuated the actor’s make-up with an inky blue eye-liner, matte pink lips and a messy bun.

ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding promotions: Kareena turns up the heat in a burgundy ruffle dress, Sonam keeps it chic in a floral midi

Earlier, we had seen the actor dressed in a Payal Pratap co-ords set for another promotional event. The floral printed dress was complemented with a pair of chunky gold earrings. However, what had gotten us hooked was the stunning eye make-up by Soni. The artist had flirted with a summer colour palette and gave the actor parrot-green lids along with neutral lips. We think her look was on point.

Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a Payal Pratap dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments’ below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now