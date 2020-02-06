‘Nail-paint makes my hand look beautiful’: Varun Grover calls out trolls

It is about time that we stop gendering objects and view them for what they are. (File Photo) (Designed by Gargi Singh) It is about time that we stop gendering objects and view them for what they are. (File Photo) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

If society perceives gender differently, it has also conveniently assigned a set of markers. Over the years, the widening gap between the two has reduced as well as there has been a re-identification regarding what we understand as women and men’s clothing.

However, it seems like there are many who are still stuck in time and proof of this was seen when lyricist Varun Grover uploaded a story on Instagram with his cat and what most people noticed was his nail-paint.

Things, however, did not end here. Some went forth and praised it displaying genuine inclusiveness while others (mostly men, he concurred) expressed disbelief.

Grover shared some reactions and the difference in the tone was evident.

Subsequently, in a long post, he stated in no uncertain terms the reason he painted his nails was because it made his hands look beautiful. “Am surprised why more people don’t wear it,” he wrote and then continued, “I am coming from the same world of conditioning as everyone here but now when I think about it–it feels so bizarre that a simple act of putting colour on your nails can be considered so gendered and scandalous.”

In order to help, he also shared the brand and colour shades.

It is about time that we stop gendering objects and view them for what they are.

