At Varun-Natasha’s wedding, Anjini Dhawan stole hearts with her fashion game

At Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Alibaug, it was not just the newlyweds who impressed us with their gorgeous outfits, the couple’s families also caught our attention by pulling off some really elegant looks.

Among them, the one who emerged as quite a fashionista was Varun’s niece Anjini Dhawan. From exquisite lehengas to sassy cocktail attire, Anjini presented a lavish fashion game.

The 20-year-old left us gasping for breath in a silk off-white lehenga with a high neck, backless blouse with three-quarter sleeves, and an embellished dupatta. The lehenga by designers Shantanu and Nikhil featured golden embroidery. With matching jhumkas and open hair, Anjini pulled off a graceful look.

The young fashionista also looked stunning when she changed into a Cerulean blue net lehenga and a pretty spaghetti strap blouse from U/A Mumbai. She completed the look with a choker from Tyaani Jewels, dewy makeup, and open hair.

For the cocktail party, Anjini wore an off-shoulder metallic dress with a dramatic trail and a belt detail from Ambika Lal’s festive collection. Styled by Khyati A Busa, she sported no accessories, keeping the classy look from getting over-the-top.

She was also spotted in a Manish Malhotra velvet fuchsia lehenga with the backless blouse featuring intricate embroidery. She completed the look with a choker and a pair of earrings from Curio Cottage.

Which is your favourite look among these?