scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Must Read

At Varun-Natasha’s wedding, Anjini Dhawan stole hearts with her fashion game

Anjini Dhawan pulled off back-to-back classy looks, leaving us gasping for breath

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 8:50:46 pm
anjini dhawanVarun Dhawan's niece Anjini is winning hearts with her fashion sense. (Source: khyatibusa/Instagram)

At Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Alibaug, it was not just the newlyweds who impressed us with their gorgeous outfits, the couple’s families also caught our attention by pulling off some really elegant looks.

Among them, the one who emerged as quite a fashionista was Varun’s niece Anjini Dhawan. From exquisite lehengas to sassy cocktail attire, Anjini presented a lavish fashion game.

The 20-year-old left us gasping for breath in a silk off-white lehenga with a high neck, backless blouse with three-quarter sleeves, and an embellished dupatta. The lehenga by designers Shantanu and Nikhil featured golden embroidery. With matching jhumkas and open hair, Anjini pulled off a graceful look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khyati A Busa (@khyatibusa)

The young fashionista also looked stunning when she changed into a Cerulean blue net lehenga and a pretty spaghetti strap blouse from U/A Mumbai. She completed the look with a choker from Tyaani Jewels, dewy makeup, and open hair.

Also Read |Manish Malhotra shares details of Varun Dhawan’s wedding outfit; watch video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khyati A Busa (@khyatibusa)

For the cocktail party, Anjini wore an off-shoulder metallic dress with a dramatic trail and a belt detail from Ambika Lal’s festive collection. Styled by Khyati A Busa, she sported no accessories, keeping the classy look from getting over-the-top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khyati A Busa (@khyatibusa)

She was also spotted in a Manish Malhotra velvet fuchsia lehenga with the backless blouse featuring intricate embroidery. She completed the look with a choker and a pair of earrings from Curio Cottage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khyati A Busa (@khyatibusa)

Which is your favourite look among these?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

shefali shah, shefali shah instagram, shefali shah photos, shefali shah indian express, shefali shah photos, indianexpress, indianexpress news
All the times Shefali Shah impressed with her fashion choices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement