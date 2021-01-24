Varun-Natasha wedding: The newlyweds make for a stunning couple!

After much wait, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married! The high school sweethearts tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. A strict no-photo policy at the venue ensured the couple enjoyed their privacy. But, with some pictures flooding social media sites and gracing our timeline — Varun shared a few himself — we could not help but share them here! We are so much in awe of how stunning the bride and the groom looked! Not to mention, how in-love they appear in these photos. Take a look for yourself, as we decode their ensembles.

The couple was all smiles! (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) The couple was all smiles! (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 actor wrote: “Life long love just became official ❤️”. The bride and the groom opted for a similar colour palette comprising pastel pink, ivory white, golden and dove grey.

While Varun chose an intricately-detailed sherwani in ivory white, complete with floral work sewn with embellishments, rhinestones and sequins, Natasha went for a light golden lehenga with broad V-neck blouse featuring 3/4th sleeves with sequins all over. This was paired with a sheer georgette dupatta.

The actor shared the first snippets on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) The actor shared the first snippets on Instagram. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Opting for a diamond necklace, her kaleerein were also in silver colour. She did not go overboard with her jewellery and instead went for a smokey eye with a rosy pink lip.

