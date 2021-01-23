scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Must Read

Varun Dhawan looks dapper as he arrives at wedding venue in Alibaug; see pic

Varun Dhawan was photographed at his wedding venue as he stepped out of the car

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 23, 2021 4:01:01 pm
varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24, in Alibaug. As fans gear up for the much-awaited wedding, the groom-to-be Varun has finally arrived at The Mansion House, the actor’s picturesque wedding venue.

The Kalank actor was photographed at the site as he stepped out of the car. Varun looked dapper in a plain white t-shirt, that showed off his muscles, and a pair of blue jeans. He teamed the outfit with white sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

The 33-year-old was seen sporting a stubble, although we are yet to find out if he would retain it for the wedding as well.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan heads off to Alibaug for wedding festivities, see pics and videos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soni kumari (@sonidvn)

Meanwhile, we are excited to find out what the groom would wear on his wedding day. Any guesses?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Narendra Chanchal, Narendra Chanchal death, Narendra Chanchal passes away, Narendra Chanchal age, Narendra Chanchal songs, Narendra Chanchal Bobby songs, Narendra Chanchal bhajans, Narendra Chanchal indian express
Narendra Chanchal passes away: A pictorial tribute to the veteran singer

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 23: Latest News

Advertisement