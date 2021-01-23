Varun Dhawan looks dapper as he arrives at wedding venue in Alibaug; see pic

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24, in Alibaug. As fans gear up for the much-awaited wedding, the groom-to-be Varun has finally arrived at The Mansion House, the actor’s picturesque wedding venue.

The Kalank actor was photographed at the site as he stepped out of the car. Varun looked dapper in a plain white t-shirt, that showed off his muscles, and a pair of blue jeans. He teamed the outfit with white sneakers.

The 33-year-old was seen sporting a stubble, although we are yet to find out if he would retain it for the wedding as well.

Meanwhile, we are excited to find out what the groom would wear on his wedding day. Any guesses?