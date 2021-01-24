Varun-Natasha wedding: The actor looked excited during pre-wedding festivities; see pics

Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot today at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. And while excitement and anticipation is packed to the rim, glimpses from the event are already floating on social media. One such is this picture. Presumably from the pre-wedding festivities, the actor looked dapper in a light green ensemble. It consisted of a kurta and a matching coat. He accessorised it with shades. Needless to say the actor looked elated.

The much-awaited wedding is taking place at The Mansion House in Alibaug. It is close to the Sasawane beach. As the day is progressing several celebrities are making their way to the venue. Karan Johar was seen in a quirky printed shirt. Designer Manish Malhotra, too, was pictured with Varun.

Earlier Varun’s family was seen arriving at the destination.

Apparently, Varun and Natasha knew each other in school, though they started dating later. From the start, they have avoided talking about their relationship or even being clicked together.

“I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope,” the actor had shared at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want.

