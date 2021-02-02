Varun Dhawan looks handsome in modern dhoti-kurta; see pics

Varun Dhawan is setting fitness goals with his ethnic looks. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, has been giving us some classy ethnic fashion goals ever since the wedding.

Once again, the actor caught our eye — this time in a modern dhoti-kurta ensemble. Varun matched a black and olive striped dhoti with a black kurta, paired with a hand-embroidered sleeve jacket.

The 33-year-old actor pulled off what designer Kunal Rawal, who created the outfit, described as a “perfect balance between deep-rooted tradition and the modern-day twist.”

This is not the first time Varun wore a creation by Rawal. In fact, he has been sporting back-to-back looks by the designer of late.

Varun looked dapper in a mint kurta and bundi set by Rawal that we wore for the mehendi ceremony.

Later, he teamed a formal white shirt with a black layered mid-thigh jacket and a matching pair of trousers from the designer’s collection, for the sangeet night.

The Kalank actor was also clicked in a washed pink mid-thigh kurta shirt and matching pants after his wedding. The kurta featured floral embroidery in mixed thread on the sleeves.

Varun Dhawan seems to be quite fond of Kunal Rawal’s designs.