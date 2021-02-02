scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Varun Dhawan looks handsome in modern dhoti-kurta; see pics

Varun Dhawan pulled off a blend of traditional and modern fashion in his latest look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 2:10:44 pm
varun dhawanVarun Dhawan is setting fitness goals with his ethnic looks. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with Natasha Dalal, has been giving us some classy ethnic fashion goals ever since the wedding.

Once again, the actor caught our eye — this time in a modern dhoti-kurta ensemble. Varun matched a black and olive striped dhoti with a black kurta, paired with a hand-embroidered sleeve jacket.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The 33-year-old actor pulled off what designer Kunal Rawal, who created the outfit, described as a “perfect balance between deep-rooted tradition and the modern-day twist.”

Also Read |At Varun-Natasha’s wedding, niece Anjini Dhawan stole hearts with her fashion game

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

This is not the first time Varun wore a creation by Rawal. In fact, he has been sporting back-to-back looks by the designer of late.

Varun looked dapper in a mint kurta and bundi set by Rawal that we wore for the mehendi ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Later, he teamed a formal white shirt with a black layered mid-thigh jacket and a matching pair of trousers from the designer’s collection, for the sangeet night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

The Kalank actor was also clicked in a washed pink mid-thigh kurta shirt and matching pants after his wedding. The kurta featured floral embroidery in mixed thread on the sleeves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Varun Dhawan seems to be quite fond of Kunal Rawal’s designs.

