Varun Dhawan goes out of his way to congratulate ‘naye dost’ Joe Biden

What do you think of his look? (Source: Varun Dhawan/Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Joe Biden has been elected as the 46th president of the United States of America, after days of counting and breathless anticipation. While many Indians have reacted to his historic victory, it was actor Varun Dhawan who went out of his way to express his congratulations.

Dhawan was seen donning a suit whose print resembled the flag of the US. So, there were red stripes against white stars on a blue background. He teamed it with matching pants. Check out the look:

He chose to pose in a quirky fashion, and sharing the photographs the actor wrote: “KUNWAR- BIDEN 2020 🇮🇳 🇺🇸. Hamare naye dost @joebiden congratulation. (sic)” Needless to say he also used this to promote his upcoming film, Coolie No 1.

Not to take anything from the actor, but this is the sort of inspired eccentric fashion choices one has come to expect of actor Ranveer Singh. It is then amusing and impressive to see other male actors trying their hand in fashion and experimenting like this.

Here are some other instances of Singh trying something similar.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd