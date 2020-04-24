All the times Varun Dhawan floored us with his style

As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of Varun Dhawan’s style moments. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of Varun Dhawan’s style moments. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Varun Dhawan has a distinct style which is mostly casual yet super trendy. Often seen in bright coloured chinos, jackets and tees the actor never fails to impress. The SOTY actor knows how to do it right and also set trends. So as he turns a year older, we take a look at some of his style moments.

He surely knows how to keep it bright and breezy, case in point: his look in this pair of burgundy chinos and a basic white T-shirt. We like how he kept it on-point with black sneakers and a pair of aviators.

This outfit only makes us miss the beach, the coconut trees and the salty breeze. We like how Varun kept it stylish in a paisley print shirt paired with striped monochromatic pants. The actor effortlessly aces the print on print look.

Varun looks absolutely dapper in this midnight blue velvet tuxedo with slim-fit black pants. Keeping it formal, he teamed the outfit with sleek black shoes and an ascot tie in black.

Varun keeps it bright in this yellow shirt teamed with a full-sleeved Nehru coat and dark brown pants. It is simple and indeed makes for the perfect attire if you happen to attend a wedding ceremony.

Leather on leather can be tricky to pull off, but not for Varun who smartly colour-coordinated his outfit. Beige jacket paired with an oversized grey T-shirt, black pants and dark brown boots – perfect!

