Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Vans comes up with quirky Disney range to commemorate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birth anniversary

Designers working with Vans will launch a variety of products to pay their tribute to the iconic Disney character - ranging from footwear and apparel to accessories. The items will be available from October 5, 2018.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 5, 2018 4:17:24 pm

Vans has come up with a new Disney range. (Source: Vans)

To commemorate the 90th anniversary of Disney’s beloved character Mickey Mouse, Vans – the company that makes amazing skater shoes, decided to collaborate with Disney. Ranging from footwear and apparel to accessories, the items will be available from today, that is, October 5, 2018.

The company’s website says that “the collection is founded on 11 designs that capture Mickey Mouse’s spirit and evolution spanning from his introduction in the late 1920s to the present day.”

To celebrate Mickey Mouse’s film debut in 1928, the Sk8-Hi vans have been redesigned to display iconic scenes. The company website reads, “Each quarter panel features a film scene that is captured under a patent material and is finished with a 3-D emblem on the heels.

The 1940s introduction of the animated film Fantasia brought Mickey Mouse’s mischievous persona to light as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”. Taking inspiration from the Sorcerer’s hat, the Sk8-Hi has been transformed to include velvet quarter panels adorned with celestial moon and star embroidery, and complemented by blue suede panels and contrast yellow stitching. A black sole, star printed laces and a Sorcerer’s Apprentice emblem on the heel add finishing touches.

Ready to stock your wardrobe with sweatshirts, hoodies, and backpacks featuring Disney’s motifs carefully crafted and curated by Vans?

