Vanity Fair Oscar after-party 2019: From Kendall Jenner to Miley Cyrus; who wore what

Vanity Fair Oscar after-party 2019: From Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, people at the after-party turned heads with their sartorial choices.

Vanity Fair Oscar 2019 after-party: Celebs turned heads with their sartorial picks. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

As Oscars 2019 wrapped up, actors, directors and models made their way to the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party where they put their best fashion foot forward. From Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, people turned heads with their sartorial choices.

Here’s a look at who wore what at the event.

American model and television personality Kendall Jenner stepped out in a couture gown from the label Rami Kadi that gave a new meaning to risque outfits. It featured two waist-high slits, a halter neck and a train that spilled onto the carpet. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black heels and kept her make-up neutral.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party 2019 wearing a black gown with an embellished tulle skirt. Her husband and American singer Nick Jonas opted for a navy suit with a black bow tie.

Model and actor Zoë Kravitz walked the ramp in a gold mesh bra that she teamed with a simple black skirt. Accessorising her look with statement diamond jewellery, we think she looked rather stunning.

Emily Ratajkowski, was also seen flaunting her svelte figure in a lace gown that featured a sheer skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a diamond neckpiece.

Renée Zellweger made a rare red carpet appearance, turning heads in a stylish LBD. The Bridget Jones star’s mid-length black dress featured a thigh-high split.

Miley Cyrus, who recently married Liam Hemsworth, was also spotted looking gorgeous in a plunging sequin gown which she accessorised with a statement diamond necklace and earrings. Hemsworth, on the other hand, picked a tux for the occasion.

Isla Fisher channelled old Hollywood glamour in an off-shoulder silver sequin dress.

Popular Instagrammer and model Chrissy Teigen was seen in a gown featuring orange feathers. The outfit had a lot going on in it but we like how she chose a warm highlighter to complement it.

Who do you think looked best?

