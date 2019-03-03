Vanitha Film Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impressive sartorial choice and time and again, the actor gives us major fashion goals. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted looking lovely in black at the Vanitha Awards 2019 in Kochi.

For the occasion, the actor opted for a black tube dress featuring golden geometric prints from the label Armani. Hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori gave her hair a sleek look to complement the outfit. Well defined eyes, a nude palette and statement accessories completed her look for the evening.

Khan, who earlier appeared on the sixth anniversary cover of Femina Wedding Magazine, was seen turning heads in a shimmery gold sari with a matching off-shoulder blouse from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. We really like how her make-up artist used warm toned highlighters to define her cheekbones, while keeping the overall look subtle. Giving accessories a miss and her hair let loose, the actor kept her look simple yet elegant.

Earlier, the Jab We Met actor was spotted in a classic black Armani suit which had the brand’s name embossed on it at the waist. The actor stood out in the razor-sharp tailored suit. A pair of black pencil heels rounded out her look.

Her make-up was done in subtle shades, which made her face look a little dull. We feel adding a pop of colour would have worked wonders for the overall look.

What do you think of her latest look?