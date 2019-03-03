Toggle Menu
Vanitha Film Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in blackhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/vanitha-awards-2019-kareena-kapoor-khan-fashion-5608968/

Vanitha Film Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in black

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted looking lovely in black at the Vanitha Awards 2019 in Kochi. For the occasion, the actor opted for a black tube dress featuring golden geometric prints from the label Armani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan vanitha awards 2019 kochi, Kareena Kapoor Khan pics, Kareena Kapoor Khan photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan pictures, indian express, indian express news
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in this dress, (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an impressive sartorial choice and time and again, the actor gives us major fashion goals. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted looking lovely in black at the Vanitha Awards 2019 in Kochi.

For the occasion, the actor opted for a black tube dress featuring golden geometric prints from the label Armani. Hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori gave her hair a sleek look to complement the outfit. Well defined eyes, a nude palette and statement accessories completed her look for the evening.

Check out her pictures here.

Khan, who earlier appeared on the sixth anniversary cover of Femina Wedding Magazine, was seen turning heads in a shimmery gold sari with a matching off-shoulder blouse from designer Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. We really like how her make-up artist used warm toned highlighters to define her cheekbones, while keeping the overall look subtle. Giving accessories a miss and her hair let loose, the actor kept her look simple yet elegant.

Check out her pictures here.

Earlier, the Jab We Met actor was spotted in a classic black Armani suit which had the brand’s name embossed on it at the waist. The actor stood out in the razor-sharp tailored suit. A pair of black pencil heels rounded out her look.

Her make-up was done in subtle shades, which made her face look a little dull. We feel adding a pop of colour would have worked wonders for the overall look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Advertising

What do you think of her latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Alia Bhatt turns heads in a pink lehenga from Manish Malhotra
2 Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 24–Mar 02)
3 Sara Ali Khan nails the pant-sari look at the screening of Sonchiriya