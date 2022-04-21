Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony to host Met Gala red carpet live stream; here’s how you can watch it

The much-awaited flamboyant fashion event, Met Gala, is all set to take place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Bringing together celebrities, who flaunt their unique and stylish ensembles at the soirée, this year, Met Gala will be celebrated with the theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Fans, all over the world, wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the stunning red carpet looks that the event is known for. And now, they can partake in the star-studded event, thanks to the official live stream. Hosted by Vogue, the Met Gala live stream will kick off at 6 pm ET on Monday or 3:30 am IST on Tuesday. It will be broadcasted across all digital platforms of the publication in addition to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The live stream will be hosted by actors Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony along with Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles. The hosts will not only show a glimpse of the stunning looks but will also interview some of the renowned personalities as they arrive on the red carpet.

According to Vogue, the theme of this year’s Met Gala red carpet “is all about gilded glamour”. As part of the theme, “Guests will be serving up their theatrical takes on the white-tie dressing.”

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda are the official co-chairs of the Met Gala 2022. Designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will remain as honorary co-chairs.

