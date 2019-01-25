Naomi Campbell walks for Valentino Spring 2019 couture in a black sheer gown

Valentino’s Spring 2019 couture collection in Paris sees the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli bring in a spring vibe with lots of florals and vibrant hues. With 65 models that included over 40 black models, besides former supermodel Naomi Campbell, the show took the couture fashion to the next level.

Advertising

Campbell, who walked for the Italian fashion house after a gap of 14 years, was seen donning a sheer black gown featuring a heavily ruffled skirt and glossy make-up.

Apart from the supermodel’s appearance, the other ensembles from the collection included dramatic silhouettes, bold monotone colors, heavy floral prints and embroideries, ruffles and more ruffles, bright satin pants, feathery capes, tiered gowns, voluminous sleeves, sequins, sheers and experimental versions of ballroom gowns.

Model Kaia Gerber looked gorgeous in a shimmery, tiered green gown while Liya Kebede was clad in a ruched, high-neck hot pink creation.

Take a look at the collection:

The colour palette consisted of bright solid-coloured dresses, contrasting separates, right from hot pink, indigo, green, red to black.

To complement the larger-than-life gowns, some of the models had their petals attached to their eyelashes that gave the illusion of a flower.

In an Instagram post, Piccioli explained, “I have asked the seamstresses of the Atelier to personally name each dress with a name of a flower or with the emotion brought by the flower itself. I was inspired by the Abécédaire de Flore”.

Advertising

What do you think of the collection?