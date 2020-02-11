Wondering what to wear this Valentine’s Day? Take cues from B-town celebs

So what do you plan to wear on the day of love? (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) So what do you plan to wear on the day of love? (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air and many people are hoping that cupid strikes! But it doesn’t just have to be about love, you can always have a day filled with fun, frolic and gossip with your girl gang. The point being, it is all about making yourself feel good, so better occasion that to dress up and celebrate the day?

Ahead, we list out all the celeb-inspired V-day outfit ideas that will make you feel on top of the world!

Katrina Kaif

Want to keep it chic? Go denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Want to keep it chic? Go denim. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely stylish in a washed-out denim dress from Zara. The look was completed with blow dried hair neatly parted at the centre, and dewy make-up. We like how the Ek Tha Tiger actor kept it basic on the red carpet, yet managed to make a style statement. If you are someone who likes to keep it minimal, this is the type of look you should opt for.

Disha Patani

Nothing like red on Valentine’s day! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nothing like red on Valentine’s day! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Wondering what to wear for that much-planned candlelight dinner with your beau? Take cues from Disha Patani who was recently spotted donning a red thigh-slit dress. Red and silk is a lethal combination, and hands down, perfect for Valentine’s day. The Malang actor’s look was styled with red strappy heels, and sleek golden earrings. She went for crimson red lips to match with her outfit. We just have one word to describe what we feel about the look: smitten!

Vaani Kapoor

You can never go wrong with pink on Valentine’s Day, and if you are planning to wear the colour, you are on the right page. Vaani Kapoor shows how you can keep it stylish in this body-hugging dress. You can don a similar outfit and add a touch of bling by teaming the outfit with a statement neck piece or earrings or simply a watch!

Bhumi Pedneker

Statement sleeves were big last year, so why not embrace it this year as well? Bhumi Pednekar sports this little white metallic dress, which we feel is perfect for a dinner with your valentine. She added a pop of colour to her look by opting for berry-red lips. But if like to keep it casual, dress it down with a nude coloured footwear or black kitten heels.

Alia Bhatt

How about bringing out your flower child by taking cues from the Raazi actor, who looks lovely in a floral printed dress. It is the ideal dress for a wine-sipping session followed by a long walk. You could also keep things sharp with an oversized blazer styled with a midi skirt and basic pumps.

Have you decided what are you going to wear on V-Day?

