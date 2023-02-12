scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these makeup looks inspired by Bollywood divas

Here are some curated makeup ideas from your favourite B-town celebrities who continue to dazzle us with their style

Valentines dayWhether it is a date night or a galantine's party, you need the perfect makeup look to go with your outfit. (Source: Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani/ Instagram)

The much-awaited Valentine’s day is almost here! With it comes the chance to impress your loved ones with your glamour quotient and up your style game. As you prepare your look for February 14, don’t forget to plan your makeup, too. After all, whether it is a date night or a galantine’s party, you need the perfect makeup look to go with your outfit.

As such, here are some curated makeup ideas from your favourite B-town divas who continue to dazzle us with their style.

Deepika Padukone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) 

The Pathaan actor has an impeccable style, which she effortlessly pairs with stunning makeup. As such, she looked gorgeous in this subtle makeup look recently. She went for matte nude lips, a dewy base with minimal contouring and elevated the look with some shimmer on her eyelids. Additionally, you can team the look with emerald drop earrings, much like Deepika.

Alia Bhatt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) 

The star wore a nude lip colour and matching eye shadow with mascara to top it off. So, you can also go the minimal route with this makeup look! One can also pair the look with a floral co-ord set to add to the charm and accessorise the outfit with golden jewellery.

ALSO READ |Valentine’s Week special: Spice up your relationship with these interesting activities

Shraddha Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor) 

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar star donned a light pink makeup look, which is perfect for V-day. Pink is a colour which symbolises love and is the ideal shade for the day. You can even style this makeup with a pastel pink coat over a corset and matching pants to look as fashionable as Shraddha.

Janhvi Kapoor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

The actor looked gorgeous in this makeup look, which included a glossy nude lip, smokey winged eyeliner and full brows. This is the ideal look for a V-day brunch. To add some bling to the look, you can go for rhinestone jewellery.

ALSO READ |Having FOMO this Valentine’s Day? Fun activities that singles can enjoy

Kiara Advani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) 

The fashionista wore a dewy makeup look with a glowing base, highlighted cheeks, smokey eye shadow and glossy lip colour. If you are looking for something glam, this is the look for you! Kiara completed the look with a red crop top and a matching bodycon skirt.

