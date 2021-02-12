scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Valentine’s Day 2021: Keep it stylish with these trendy outfit ideas

Whether it is an oversized denim jacket or a basic beret, keep it chic at all times!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021
Pick your favourite! (Photo: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

After a year-long wait, you finally get to go on your dream date! However, we know that a lot of effort goes behind planning that ‘perfect date’ (read: outfit, makeup, venue, hair.. the list is just non-ending). But worry not, we are here to help you calm down by taking off (some) stress.

To begin with, we have some chic and trendy outfit ideas — from none other than your favourite B-Town fashionistas — that will help you make the final decision.

So what are you waiting for, keep scrolling for the reveal!

Lace will come to your rescue

Nothing speaks romance like lace. Get your hands on a lace dress or even a simple lace bralette/crop top to amp things up. Style it with dainty accessories and basic black heels to make a head-turning statement!

An oversized sweatshirt for that cute look!

There is still a nip in the air and it is indeed the perfect time to wear an oversized sweatshirt. Pair it with your tennis skirt — just like Khushi Kapoor — and you are sure to ace that cute look!

A co-ord set to keep it chilled out

A co-ord is the best way to keep it casual yet chic. Play around with your jewellery and makeup to add that perfect finishing touch.

Beret to pack a punch

Whether it is a virtual date or a candlelight dinner at your favourite restaurant, a beret is a great addition to your look. Style it with your LBD or even your sweater and you will be good to go.

All hail denim! 

Whether you are pairing it with a dress or a pair of leggings, denim jackets are the safest way to make a fashionable statement. If you are in the mood to go all bohemian, add chunky silver accessories to your look. But, if you want to keep it glam, go for a messy bun with bold red lips. You can never go wrong with a denim jacket!

