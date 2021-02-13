scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Valentine’s Day 2021: Look glamourous with these outfit ideas straight from B-Town

Here are some classy looks which will surely make for a head-turning statement!

New Delhi |
Updated: February 13, 2021 9:30:26 pm
Get all pretty and head out for a fun-filled day out today! (Photo: Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

What is Valentine’s day if you do not stand in front of the mirror with your favourite music playing in the background as you get ready? After all, loving yourself should be foremost. Whether you are heading out with your partner or your girlfriends this weekend, make sure to look no less than glamourous. If you are wondering where, to begin with, we have some cues for you. You can thank us later!

READ |Valentine's Day 2021: Keep it stylish with these trendy outfit ideas

Look dreamy with a skirt

A skirt paired with your casual T-shirt and a denim jacket can instantly make you look put together. Take cues from Sonam Kapoor who also added a beret and paired it with ankle-length boots and soft makeup to give it a hint of romantic touch.

Comfort first always

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

If you are stepping out for a quick dinner or with your girls for a picnic, there is nothing like the fluidity of a kaftan to get you through the day. They are fashionable and in trend — making it perfect for Valentine’s day.

Keep it scintillating with a cutout dress

Make a head-turning statement with a cut-out dress. Here is Shanaya Kapoor in a pastel green dress with cut-out detailing near the waist. Amp it up with your favourite jewellery to call it a day.

Go chic with one-shoulder outfit

Go classic this Valentine’s day by opting for an off-shoulder dress. Pair it with your favourite stilettos, a bold red lip and your confidence — you will totally kill it!

Look powerful with a co-ord set

Co-ord sets are super trendy and if you are looking to make a strong statement this day then we suggest you don’t think twice. Take ideas from Genelia’s latest outfit where she is seen sporting a peplum top with boot-cut pants.

READ |Valentine's Day 2021: Looking for cute nail art ideas? We've got you covered

Here are other looks for you! Take a look below.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Valentine’s Day 2021: How the world is gearing up to celebrate the day of love

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement