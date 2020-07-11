Transgender model makes history as the first to feature in this sports magazine

Valentina Sampaio became the first transgender model to feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Source: valentts/Instagram) Valentina Sampaio became the first transgender model to feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Source: valentts/Instagram)

Valentina Sampaio has made history by becoming the first transgender model to feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 23-year-old model from Brazil was named SI Swimsuit 2020 Rookie. Talking about the opportunity, Sampaio said she was “excited and honoured”, in a note written on the magazine’s website.

Sampaio also gave us a glimpse of the photoshoot on Instagram, which took place on Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, with photographer Josie Clough.

The model expressed, “I was born trans in a remote, humble fishing village in northern Brazil. Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world – three times that of the US.”

“Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds. We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging,” she added.

Earlier, the model made history by becoming Victoria’s Secret’s first openly transgender model in August 2019. “Thank you for supporting me in continuing to spread a message of love, compassion and unity for ALL,” the model wrote about her latest project.

