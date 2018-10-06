Vagina sheet masks exist and we are not sure how to feel about it

Vagina sheet masks are a thing. (Source: TWO L(I)PS)

Feel dull, dry and glow-less “down there”? If yes, it is time for you to embrace sheets masks for the vagina. Yes, looks like, that is a thing now. When it comes to pampering your lady parts in the south, TWO L(I)PS Blackout Mask is your go-to product.

The company website reads, “TWO L(I)PS is the world’s first luxury intimate care range for the vulva, developed by the global authority in vulva care with 20 years of industry experience. After treating nearly 4 million vulvas worldwide, TWO L(I)PS is now ready to disrupt and redefine the vulva space with cutting-edge luxury vulva care products that are sulphate, paraben, and petrochemical-free, passionately developed by a dedicated team helmed by self-professed Queen of Vulva, Cynthia Chua.” Well, okay.

Infused with a serum that contains skin ingredients such as cornflower, elderberry, and chamomile, it promises to deliver a lot of benefits like detoxing, hydrating, soothing, and brightening. Detoxing is made possible with the inclusion of “Binchotan Charcoal”, whereas “White Liquorice” is mostly used to brighten and even out skin tone. We are not sure if we would like to spend our Sunday mornings trying to brighten and even our skin tone “down south”.

How to use it?

After you wash and dry your vulva, open the mask sheet and place it face up (the lace side facing up) before folding the flaps back onto your inner thighs – like a sanitary pad. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, tap any remaining serum into your skin just like you do with a face mask sheet and you are done.

The TWO L(I)PS Blackout Mask is available on its official site and for people who would like to try it out, international shipping is an option.

So what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd