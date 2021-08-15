Vaani Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 9-15)

August 15, 2021 10:00:04 am
Our favourite celebrities never cease to impress us with their sartorial choices. Whether it is at the airport or a promotional event, they always put their best fashion foot forward. And it was no different this time. As another week comes to a close, let’s take a look at who made heads turn and who just missed the mark.
Vaani Kapoor
HIT: Vaani Kapoor has been serving some amazing looks during the promotions of her upcoming film, Bell Bottom. She did it once again as she looked super stylish in a pair of olive green pants styled with a one-shoulder black top.
MISS: Jacqueline Fernandez rarely fails to impress us with her style. However, her recent outing — in white jeans and pink shirt along with black boots — was a bit underwhelming. A pair of statement earrings would have done the trick.
Nora Fatehi
HIT: Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in this white Anarkali and palazzo set. We loved how she went minimal with her makeup and kept her tresses open.
Ananya Panday
HIT: Ananya Panday kept it chic in a beige co-ord set as she was spotted with her family. Her golden choker amped up the look further.
Georgia Adriani
HIT: Georgia Adriani’s casual look for an evening stroll with her pet was a perfect combination of style and comfort. She looked stylish in this black crop top along with blue jeans.
HIT: Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful in this Anita Dongre green suit for her first Teej celebrations. Her statement necklace and earrings gave the look a perfect traditional finish.
Sobhita Dhulipala
HIT: Sobhita Dhulipala looked sharp in this off-shoulder sculpted white dress. With her hair tied in a knot, she opted for hoop earrings and emerald crusted accessories to complete her look.
Malaika Arora
HIT: As always, Malaika Arora looked stunning in this dazzling sari by Manish Malhotra. Her half-choker and emerald rings worked well with the ensemble.
HIT: Madhuri Dixit is, unarguably, the queen of ethnic fashion. She looked ethereal in this sleeveless green-hued lehenga choli.
HIT: Mirabai Chanu was a vision to behold in this Meitei traditional dress. She looked beautiful as she accessorised the look with a sleek neckpiece and a simple hairdo.
