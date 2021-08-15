Vaani Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 9-15)

Our favourite celebrities never cease to impress us with their sartorial choices. Whether it is at the airport or a promotional event, they always put their best fashion foot forward. And it was no different this time. As another week comes to a close, let’s take a look at who made heads turn and who just missed the mark.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Vaani Kapoor has been serving some amazing looks during the promotions of her upcoming film, Bell Bottom. She did it once again as she looked super stylish in a pair of olive green pants styled with a one-shoulder black top.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Jacqueline Fernandez rarely fails to impress us with her style. However, her recent outing — in white jeans and pink shirt along with black boots — was a bit underwhelming. A pair of statement earrings would have done the trick.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous as she was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Nora Fatehi looked absolutely stunning in this white Anarkali and palazzo set. We loved how she went minimal with her makeup and kept her tresses open.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday poses for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Ananya Panday kept it chic in a beige co-ord set as she was spotted with her family. Her golden choker amped up the look further.

Georgia Adriani

Georgia Adriani looked stylish as she was seen taking an evening stroll. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Georgia Adriani looked stylish as she was seen taking an evening stroll. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Georgia Adriani’s casual look for an evening stroll with her pet was a perfect combination of style and comfort. She looked stylish in this black crop top along with blue jeans.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful at her first Teej. (Source: Vidya Sayali/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful at her first Teej. (Source: Vidya Sayali/Instagram)

HIT: Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful in this Anita Dongre green suit for her first Teej celebrations. Her statement necklace and earrings gave the look a perfect traditional finish.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala raised the temperature in this look. (Source: PR handout) Sobhita Dhulipala raised the temperature in this look. (Source: PR handout)

HIT: Sobhita Dhulipala looked sharp in this off-shoulder sculpted white dress. With her hair tied in a knot, she opted for hoop earrings and emerald crusted accessories to complete her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in this saree. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in this saree. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

HIT: As always, Malaika Arora looked stunning in this dazzling sari by Manish Malhotra. Her half-choker and emerald rings worked well with the ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in this lehenga choli. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in this lehenga choli. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

HIT: Madhuri Dixit is, unarguably, the queen of ethnic fashion. She looked ethereal in this sleeveless green-hued lehenga choli.

Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu dones a traditional look. (Source: Mirabai Chanu/Instagram)

HIT: Mirabai Chanu was a vision to behold in this Meitei traditional dress. She looked beautiful as she accessorised the look with a sleek neckpiece and a simple hairdo.