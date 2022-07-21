Vaani Kapoor keeps it glamorous in sheer saris; see pics

Vaani Kapoor, who has been busy promoting her next release Shamshera, has an impeccable style. From modern and chic dresses to traditional wear, the actor can effortlessly ace it all. And, of late, she has only been setting the bar high with her looks. Don’t believe us? Check out her most recent style outings below.

The War actor wowed us as she slipped into a sheer white sari with a scalloped border styled with a bralette blouse. Keeping it simple, Vaani accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and rounded off the look with hair neatly tied in a bun. Subtle makeup and a hint of colour on the lips added the finishing touches.

Prior to this, Vaani kept it bright in a neon yellow sheer sari. She paired the six yards, which featured an embroidered border, with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Once again, letting the outfit do all the talking, she opted for subtle makeup and blow dried hair to complete the look.

Also, besides saris, the actor was seen in other traditional outfits including lehnga choli and salwar suits. Which is your favourite look?

