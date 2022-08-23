On Vaani Kapoor’s birthday, lets take a look at her casual and chic style

Vaani Kapoor sure has an underrated sense of style marked by minimal yet impossibly chic looks. As such, for the promotions of her last release Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, the actor displayed impeccable sartorial versatility with a range of stunning ensembles.

On her birthday today, let’s revisit some of her best style moments.

Take this look, for example, where she can be seen adorning a glamorous olive green chiffon sari with a strappy blouse. She posed alongside Ranbir who opted for a black kurta and matching jeans.

Prior to this, the actor opted for a rather experimental look — a pair of printed flared trousers with a greyish-brown strappy top with a plunging neckline.

We love how she accessorised this ensemble with just a couple of layered neckpieces and kept her overall look minimal. A pair of platform heels and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Earlier, she slipped into a printed co-ord set by designer Arpita Mehta consisting of a cream rug printed bralette and straight pants – both featuring mirror work and cowrie shell detailing.

She accessorised this look with a matching broad bracelet and added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, a hint of blush and glossy lip colour.

Earlier, she was seen wearing an all-white look – a knotted white tank top with a pair of white trousers featuring fringes all over. She kept the look chic with a stack of oxidised gold and silver bracelets and minimal makeup.

