Tuesday, August 23, 2022

On Vaani Kapoor’s birthday, lets take a look at her casual and chic style

The actor has always displayed impeccable sartorial versatility

Vaani KapoorCheck out Vaani's impressive looks (Source: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor sure has an underrated sense of style marked by minimal yet impossibly chic looks. As such, for the promotions of her last release Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, the actor displayed impeccable sartorial versatility with a range of stunning ensembles.

On her birthday today, let’s revisit some of her best style moments.

Take this look, for example, where she can be seen adorning a glamorous olive green chiffon sari with a strappy blouse. She posed alongside Ranbir who opted for a black kurta and matching jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) 

Prior to this, the actor opted for a rather experimental look — a pair of printed flared trousers with a greyish-brown strappy top with a plunging neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) 

We love how she accessorised this ensemble with just a couple of layered neckpieces and kept her overall look minimal. A pair of platform heels and dewy makeup rounded off her look.

Earlier, she slipped into a printed co-ord set by designer Arpita Mehta consisting of a cream rug printed bralette and straight pants – both featuring mirror work and cowrie shell detailing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_) 

She accessorised this look with a matching broad bracelet and added the finishing touches with subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, a hint of blush and glossy lip colour.

Earlier, she was seen wearing an all-white look – a knotted white tank top with a pair of white trousers featuring fringes all over. She kept the look chic with a stack of oxidised gold and silver bracelets and minimal makeup.

