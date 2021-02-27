From Vaani Kapoor to Mrunal Thakur: Celebs continue to impress with their airport looks

From Sara Ali Khan’s mint green ethnic outfit to Vaani Kapoor’s take on the evergreen checkered print, B-Town always keeps it super stylish while travelling.

So take a look at the best airport styles that we have put together for you this week.

Don’t forget to pick your favourite and recreate it the next time you on your way for a vacay!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara, as always, kept it simple in a mint green sharara set which was paired with a shiny golden tote and juttis from Fizzy Goblet. With her hair tied in a neat ponytail, she wore her glasses and the mandatory mask.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal looked pretty as a picture and was all smiles at the Mumbai airport recently. Styled by Tanya Ghanvi, she was seen in a pastel green dress from Summer Somewhere which was teamed with sports shoes.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani kept it chic in a checkered shirt styled with a white camisole and a pair of denim. The look was completed with sunglasses as she left her hair open.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik kept it bright in a yellow and black hoodie paired with a white T-shirt and denim. Janhvi, on the other hand, made a strong sartorial statement in denim separates paired with a white crop-top.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore a cute Minnie Mouse graphic T-shirt with her denim and chunky sneakers. A basic black belt and an oversized pair of sunglasses added the finishing touches.

