Vaani Kapoor’s latest outfit reminds us of Shraddha Kapoor’s look from last year; see pics

Vaani Kapoor has taken her fashion game many notches higher with her latest look. Recently, the actor was seen looking resplendant in an ethnic outfit from designer Anita Dongre.

Styled by Mohit Rai, we could not take our eyes off her.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more.

Vaani was seen in a dark green velvet suit set which featured intricate gota patti, sequin and pearl work. The straight long kurti was paired with a sheer net dupatta and matching sharara pants.

Her look was styled with a pair of beige pencil heels. The price of the outfit — called Zaida set — Rs 1,50,000, as mentioned on the designer’s official website.

In the hair and beauty department, Vaani opted for poker straight blowout with glowing makeup that comprised of smudged eyeliner, bronzed cheeks with a generous highlighter, and sheer pink glossy lips.

But the actor’s look instantly reminded us of Shraddha Kapoor in a green lehenga by the same designer. Much like Vaani’s the Stree actor’s outfit also featured intricate zardozi work with sequins and pearls. The short blouse was styled with a sheer dupatta and a matching lehenga.

Take a look below.

For makeup, Shraddha had opted for a soft winged liner with kohl, blush-tinted cheeks, and a pink lip. The outfit was accessorised with a pair of blue and green meenakari earrings.

What do you think about the looks?

