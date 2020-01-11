Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jan 5 – Jan 11)

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan, see who kept their best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Varinder Chawla; designed by Rajan Sharma) From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan, see who kept their best fashion foot forward. (Photo: Varinder Chawla; designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood has been a trendsetter for the longest time, and it comes as no surprise that we often take cues for our airport clothing, so as to travel in comfort and style. This week, we once again spotted actors from B-town moving in and out of the airport, looking their best. Their sartorial choices impressed us. From Sara Ali Khan to Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, here are some of the best airport looks of the week. Pick your favourite.

Kriti Sanon

The all-black with a hint of colour, makes it to the list of the airport attire we want. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The all-black with a hint of colour, makes it to the list of the airport attire we want. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon travels in style this week in a black kaftan teamed with black pants and suede boots. The kaftan has a multi-colour border packing a punch to the overall attire. Her look is completed with hair let loose and a pair of black sunglasses. For the makeup, she goes for a flawless base and a bubblegum-pink lip shade.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid keeps it casual at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shahid keeps it casual at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor keeps it casual in an olive green jacket with ‘Pulp Fiction’ written in yellow. He teams his hooded sweatshirt with a pair of black denim and stylish sneakers. To complete his look he tops it up with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, as always, looks stunning . (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif, as always, looks stunning . (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina slays in this all-black look. Spotted at the airport this week, she teams her black camisole with fitted track pants and a pair of black sports shoes. To pull her look together she went for a cosy jacket and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is giving us all the reasons to amp up our winter wardrobe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone is giving us all the reasons to amp up our winter wardrobe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone knows her fashion game and it shows at the airport, too. This week, she is spotted in an oversized white shirt with a pair of loose blue jeans. To team her look, she goes for an oversized black high-neck shrug which has a slit in the front, indeed giving us ideas to amp up our winter wardrobe. To complete her look, she opts for shiny black Chelsea boots, while her makeup department comprises hair tied in a neat bun along with a sleek winged eyeliner and neutral lips.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor keeps it stylish at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vaani Kapoor keeps it stylish at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hands down, this is our favourite airport look from the week. Vaani has taken her fashion game quite a few notches above and we aren’t complaining. In a printed co-ord set, she styles it with a pair of knee-high boots and a sleek chained baguette. To pull her look together, she puts on a belt and that actually accentuates her entire do.

Sara Ali Khan

Simple and casual is what defines Sara Ali Khan’s ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Simple and casual is what defines Sara Ali Khan’s ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan keeps it casual in a bright orange V-neck top teamed with a pair of denim shorts which has tassel detailing at the hemline. Opting for a plain pair of chappals, she pulls her look together with a shiny silver tote.

Ranveer Singh

We have our eyes on Ranveer Singh’s quirky sunglasses. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We have our eyes on Ranveer Singh’s quirky sunglasses. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As always, he keeps his fashion game on point in a grey Tshirt teamed with printed jacket and a pair of grey pieces of denim. His quirky sunglasses elevate the look. And the black cap is the perfect icing on top.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani keeps it cosy yet stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani keeps it cosy yet stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani keeps it simple in an all-white hoodie dress which looks so cosy, we want to travel in the same! She teams her look with a pair of colourful sneakers. To pull it all together she carries a white tote alongside.

Let us know which airport look from this week was your favourite.

