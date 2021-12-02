Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotions: Vaani Kapoor is a vision in this embellished gown

Busy promoting their next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana and co-actor Vaani Kapoor recently made an appearance on the reality TV show, India’s Best Dancer.

As someone who always keeps it stylish, Vaani’s fashion game for the promotional event was on point as she brought some old-school glam on the sets.

The actor oozed style in a form-fitting mustard sequined gown with a plunging neck and back and embroidered straps from Bennu Sehgall. The gown also featured golden floral motifs embellished throughout its length, and had a short train which definitely added to its elegance. The outfit, styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, complemented and flattered the Befikre star’s statuesque form.

She opted for minimal earrings and golden shimmery peep-toe heels. Her hair, done by Zoey Quinny, was side-parted and kept in soft curls.

Vaani was earlier seen gracing a black floral printed gown by designer duo Gauri and Nainika where she looked just as graceful.

Her movie is set to release on Dec 10 this year.

