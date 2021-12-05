‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ promotions: Vaani Kapoor slays in yet another gown

Vaani Kapoor has been in the news for the promotion of her next movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Her looks and sartorial choices have been impressive, too. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, she has kept her fashion game strong, opting for elegant, old school gowns with a touch of contemporary edge.

Vaani Kapoor in a flamingo pink gown, styled by Allia Al Rufai. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram) Vaani Kapoor in a flamingo pink gown, styled by Allia Al Rufai. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)

The Befikre actor recently wore a flamingo pink form-fitting satin gown. With a deep cowl front, strappy back with criss-cross ties ending in a bow, the cinched waist and a thigh-high slit made the gown look perfect on her. She accessorised with silver accents in her ears and silver strappy heels. Simple middle-parted hair completed this gorgeous look that is a perfect ensemble for romantic dinner dates or even a cocktail party.

We are still in love with Kapoor’s last promo look, which was a floral embellished mustard gown, also with a thigh-high slit and a plunge open back.

