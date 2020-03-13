Vaani Kapoor’s ethnic choices have us swooning; check it out here

Vaani Kapoor slays her ethnic game and it is surely worth mentioning. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Vaani Kapoor slays her ethnic game and it is surely worth mentioning. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vaani Kapoor has come a long way since she captured everyone’s hearts as the kurta-clad girl in Shuddh Desi Romance. Mostly spotted in athleisure wear, the actor has set the tone for fashion that is sporty and casual. However, she has an equally strong ethnic game. From mirror work kurtis to gorgeous lehengas, she has managed to turn heads almost every time.

Ahead, we decode some of our favourite looks of the actor.

Vaani looked stunning in a pastel pink anarkali kurta set that featured silver gota patti work by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The V-neck outfit was styled with a soft glam look and a dainty pair of earrings by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

The actor gives us major bohemian vibes in this outfit — a halter-neck blouse paired with a flowy floral skirt. We like how she added a pop of colour to her look by opting for bright red lips. We also like how she decided to ditch accessories, allowing her outfit to speak for itself.

Looks like the actor loves mirror work, and we are all for it. The actor was seen in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga which featured a stone-encrusted blouse paired with intricately detailed mirror work lehenga. Styled by Mohit Rai, the outfit was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and soft smokey eyes.

She looked ethereal in this cream coloured sari by ace designer Manish Malhotra. This sultry yet elegant outfit was styled with soft curls and her classic soft-glam look. The sari was accessorised with diamond tear-drop earrings.

As Mohit Rai puts it, the actor indeed looked exceptionally elegant in this Raw Mango ensemble. The beige kurti set was paired with block sandals from Crimzon World. The look was completed with soft smokey golden eyes and dainty earrings from Curio Cottage.

What do you think of her ethnic choices?

