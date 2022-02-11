Style alert: Vaani Kapoor dazzles in latest pictures; take a look

Vaani Kapoor likes to keep it minimal yet chic. This time, however, she took the glamour quotient a notch higher as she shot for a magazine cover. The actor wore two absolutely gorgeous ensembles, and aced both of them!

Blending traditional and contemporary with an added oomph, the 33-year-old was seen in an embellished black ethnic ensemble by designer Ritu Kumar. The dress featured intricate golden work all over, thigh-high slits, balloon sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, she accessorised with just a statement stone-studded neckpiece. She left her wavy hair open and added the finishing touches with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and glossy nude lip colour.

In another look, Vaani dazzled in a pearl-embroidered lehenga set by the same designer. The ensemble consisted of a tube-styled choli and matching flared lehenga.

She accessorised this beautiful ethnic attire with a heavy stone-studded choker and a ring. Keeping her wavy hair open, she rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and glossy pink lip colour.

Earlier, the Bell Bottom star had impressed in a strappy sequin mini dress. She ditched all accessories and completed the look with nude makeup.

