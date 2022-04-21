From saris to bodycon dresses, Vaani Kapoor can ace it all

Vaani Kapoor is a certified fashionista, and her social media is proof! From graceful saris to western contemporary attire, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor can effortlessly carry it all.

As such, when she recently donned a stunning black sari from designer Manish Malhotra to attend an awards ceremony, we doffed our hats to her innate sense of party dressing.

Taking to Instagram, Vaani shared pictures of herself in the gorgeous outfit and captioned it, “Moonlit mood 🌗”. Take a look below:

The 33-year-old actor’s sari featured gorgeous sequin and feather detailing, making it one of the most dramatic outfit’s she’s worn. An perfect choice for an evening event, the black sari was draped in the traditional way with the grandiose pallu that featured feathers in a myriad of colours, stealing the limelight.

Vaani paired the sari with a printed blouse featuring black straps studded with matching sequins. Her make-up consisted of flicked black eyeliner, nude eyeshadow, filled-in brows and a touch of glossy, nude lipstick. Her hair was kept open with loose bouncy curls, and a black bindi accentuated the look even further.

We loved the way she accessorised the look keeping the outfit the focal point – a pair of purple studded floral earrings.

In yet another look, the Bell Bottom actor stunned in a white, sequin, mini-bodycon dress. Take a look at the post here-

The dress featured a square-neckline and sequin work all over the length of the fabric. The Shuddh Desi Romance actor ditched accessories yet again to let her outfit take centerstage.

Her make-up for this look featured shades of pink and peach– a light pink eyeshadow, thin eyeliner and a matte, pink lipstick. Her tresses were left open, cascading in rich brown waves to her shoulders.

