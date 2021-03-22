From a body-hugging dress to bikini top: Vaani Kapoor’s latest looks are all about glamour

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/ Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor is always experimenting with her style — she is equally comfortable carrying off traditional as well as western outfits. So recently, when the Shuddh Desi Romance actor shared two of her looks on Instagram, the internet could not keep calm.

High on glamour, she aced both the books with equal elegance. Wondering what we are talking about? Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, Vaani looked summer-ready in a lime yellow body-hugging dress with stap detailing. Ditching accessories, she kept it simple, allowing the midriff-baring ensemble to speak for itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

The dress, which also featured a thigh-high slit, was styled with bronze makeup and hair styled in soft curls. If you want to recreate her classic soft glam look, click here.

She effortlessly aced her bikini top. (Photo: PR handout) She effortlessly aced her bikini top. (Photo: PR handout)

For the next look, she was seen acing a bikini top from Ookioh styled with white pants. Keeping it basic, the look was completed with bracelets featuring cowrie shells.

The actor was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: PR handout) The actor was styled by Mohit Rai. (Photo: PR handout)

Wondering how to ace your swimwear without going OTT. Here is a celeb-approved guide for you.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle