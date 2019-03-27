Vaani Kapoor or Bhumi Pednekar: Who wore this silver pantsuit better?

Spotting Bollywood actors in similar outfits has become quite commonplace. After Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor made news when they twinned in same purple sweatshirts in Mumbai, it was Vaani Kapoor who caught our eye when she stepped out in a blingy silver jumpsuit at Filmfare Awards 2019. Interestingly, earlier on, Bhumi Pednekar had worn this same Nikhil Thampi ensemble for a promotional event of her latest movie Sonchiriya.

Advertising

The jumpsuit featured a mid-length sleeve on one side and a black strap on the other. She paired the jumpsuit with a matching silver trench coat and rounded off her look with a pair of strappy stilettos, a diamond ring and a pair of dangling diamond earrings. Poker straight hair parted in the centre, metallic pink eyeshadow, voluminous lashes and a nude lip completed her look.

Check the pictures here.

On the other side, Pednekar, who wore the same metallic silver Nikhil Thampi attire, teamed the jumpsuit with statement earrings and rings from Viange Vintage. She kept her hair tied in a sleek high ponytail and opted for make-up which defined her eyes well. Mauve-tinted lip colour rounded off her look well.

Check some of the pictures here.

Whatdo you think if their looks?