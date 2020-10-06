US Elections 2020: These popular fashion brands are promoting ‘vote’ merchandise

'Vote' merchandise is the latest fashion trend. (Source: gap/Instagram, naturalizer/Instagram)

When Michelle Obama urged all Americans to vote at the Democratic National Convention, apart from her powerful speech, what also drew attention was the ‘VOTE’ necklace she was seen wearing, soon after which the piece of jewellery became viral.

In the wake of the US election campaign, ‘vote’ merchandise has emerged as the latest trend. Several fashion brands bringing out products, from t-shirts to masks, customised to feature “vote” slogans, to do their bit in encouraging young people to exercise their voting rights. Here are some of them:

Levi’s

The much-loved denim brand recently launched a VOTE PSA (public service announcement) with Hailey Baldwin, apart from other A-listers and activists. In the video, Baldwin and other stars are seen in “vote” outfits. They have launched tees and hoodies with the word ‘vote and other customisable options featuring phrases like “Don’t Just — About it, Vote About It”.

Stella and Bow

The Los-Angeles jewellery brand launched a limited-edition “voter” necklace in partnership with the non-partisan organisation ‘I am a voter’. Celebrities like comedian Chelsea Handler have already been spotted wearing it.

Naturalizer

Not just jewellery and clothes, even footwear brands like Naturalizer are entering into collaborations for making “vote” merchandise. The brand teamed with Rebecca Lee Funk, founder of the activist network The Outrage, to launch a limited-edition boot featuring the word “vote”.

Michael Kors

This brand recently announced that it was donating 100 per cent of the profits from the sale of its “vote” tee, to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, America’s premier legal organisation fighting for racial justice.

Gap

This clothing brand has come up with new vote-themed tees and face masks, designed by Stephennie Factor, a member of the company’s African American Networking Group. It is also donating USD 25,000 (Rs 18,33,065) to nonpartisan and non-profit partners When We All Vote and Rock the Vote.

