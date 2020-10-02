Politics of fashion, makeup: How brands have got enmeshed in the upcoming US elections

The current happenings clearly show what kind of art makeup and fashion make, and how they are being used to disseminate important political messages. (Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Amid the tumultuous global environment, the US is gearing up for its presidential election. Come November, the Democrats and Republicans will lock horns once again, in what is being touted as one of the most significant elections in the country that is reeling under the pressure of the ongoing pandemic and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

In this din, fashion and beauty brands are making prominent strides to encourage people to come out and vote, and make a difference. Having been known to stay politically-aloof, the industry is finally taking the stage, as the world tunes in.

Numerous fashion and beauty brands in the US have made significant political statements in the recent past, through their collection. For instance, in the recently-concluded New York Fashion Week, designer Christian Siriano took to making a strong statement with his creations, which garnered much attention. What was so special about them? The models sported black face masks with ‘vote’ written on them. One of them even wore a full-length bodycon dress with the word plastered all over it in white. Clearly Siriano wanted to drive home the idea that voting is the least one can do when they think of bringing about a change.

Prior to this, former First Lady Michelle Obama — during her address to the Democratic National Convention — was spotted wearing a ‘VOTE’ necklace. The stunning, custom-made accessory instantly made headlines for its subtlety. Designed by Chari Cuthbert, it became so immensely popular that everyone started looking for it, searching with keywords like “Michelle Obama necklace” and “vote necklace”.

Michelle Obama knocks it out of the park for the win!!! And get into her VOTE necklace. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/9kevB48wgv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 18, 2020

But why is the industry repeatedly asking people to ‘vote’ this election season? An article dated October 2, 2020, written by Christina Binkley for Vogue Business states: “Only 56 per cent of the voting age population cast a ballot in the 2016 US presidential election, which is low compared to most nations, according to Pew Research Center. But a vocal and growing cohort of young fashion consumers from Hong Kong to Chicago, who gravitate towards brands that share the same values, expect companies to take ethical stands.”

“Gen Z, the youngest generation of consumers, is growing in influence, having this year surpassed millennials as the largest generation on earth. These youthful shoppers’ opinions and the factors that drive their spending make them a growing economic force on every continent. And the issues that are of concern to them — including environment and climate change, all-gender parity and racial and LGBTQ+ equity — are driving the US election… Political engagement brings with it risks for brands. Savvy customers are quick to sniff out inauthentic or pandering messages. But non-engagement, likewise, brings risks too,” it continues.

But not just fashion, even beauty brands have decidedly joined the election bandwagon, as is evident from the newly-launched brand called ‘Biden Beauty’. As the name suggests, it has been set up to garner support for the Democratic presidential candidate. Joe Biden and his team, however, are not behind it. It has been started by anonymous industry insiders, urging people to “cancel out orange for good, the only way beauty knows how — with color-correcting blue”. While it has a string of products — ranging from sweatshirts to totes and stickers — its beauty sponge has been a new addition. Known as the “BIDEN Beat Makeup Sponge”, it costs around 20 US dollars, or 1470 INR.

When Michelle Obama had collaborated with a brand named ‘The Lip Bar’ to kick-start the ‘When We All Vote’ campaign, it became an important development in the beauty industry for reasons known. A brand being run by a black person launching a red lipstick in order to increase the registration of voters, was bound to make news in the US, which is struggling with race and inclusivity.

The lipstick costs USD 15, which is roughly INR 1,105. The limited-edition product is known as ‘Bawse Voter’. It is vegan and cruelty-free. Whenever someone buys the lipstick, 40 per cent of its proceeds go to the When We All Vote campaign. It then uses the money to increase the participation by providing details of the registration along with text reminders and resources needed to know about the voting process.

When they say makeup is art, the current happenings clearly show what kind of art it is, and how it is being used to disseminate important messages. With blue and red colours dominating the voting space in the US, many users have been sharing pictures of themselves on social media, sporting bright red lips and cool-toned eyeshadows with hints of blue. Check out some of these looks.

