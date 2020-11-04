scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Bihar polls

US Election 2020: Melania Trump casts vote in expensive Gucci dress; check out the price

Melania Trump was clicked near the poll station at Palm Beach in a chain print Gucci knee-length white dress

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 4, 2020 3:35:18 pm
melania trump, us election 2020Melania Trump stepped out in a Gucci dress. (Source: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Melania Trump stepped out on election day to cast her vote for the 2020 US presidential election. The First Lady was clicked near the poll station at Palm Beach in Trump’s home state of Florida.

Melania looked elegant in a chain print Gucci knee-length white dress. The sleeveless silk dress had pleats in front and fitted the FLOTUS well. She teamed the simple yet classy outfit with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps and tortoiseshell shades.

melania trump, us election 2020 Melania pulled off a simple yet classy look. (Source: AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

While the US First Lady kept her look simple with no accessories and hair tied in a low bun, she was seen carrying a canvas-and-leather Hermes Kelly bag. However, she was photographed without a face mask, making one speculate if she was otherwise wearing it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read| Melania Trump wears army-green trench coat for solo campaign trip; check out the cost

According to reports, Melania’s dress costs USD 4,500 (Rs 3,36,555). Netizens seemed unhappy with the 50-year-old’s election day look and slammed her for wearing such an expensive dress. Here’s what they said:

What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Liked Gillian Anderson in Sex Education? You can’t miss her pics here

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 04: Latest News

Advertisement