US Election 2020: Melania Trump casts vote in expensive Gucci dress; check out the price

Melania Trump stepped out in a Gucci dress. (Source: REUTERS/Marco Bello)

Melania Trump stepped out on election day to cast her vote for the 2020 US presidential election. The First Lady was clicked near the poll station at Palm Beach in Trump’s home state of Florida.

Melania looked elegant in a chain print Gucci knee-length white dress. The sleeveless silk dress had pleats in front and fitted the FLOTUS well. She teamed the simple yet classy outfit with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps and tortoiseshell shades.

While the US First Lady kept her look simple with no accessories and hair tied in a low bun, she was seen carrying a canvas-and-leather Hermes Kelly bag. However, she was photographed without a face mask, making one speculate if she was otherwise wearing it.

According to reports, Melania’s dress costs USD 4,500 (Rs 3,36,555). Netizens seemed unhappy with the 50-year-old’s election day look and slammed her for wearing such an expensive dress. Here’s what they said:

Of course we can all afford a $4k dress to wear. How nice for those who don’t pay tax to wear such expensive clothes. And no mask a real trooper. Hope she voted for Joe Biden without the big galloot looking over her shoulder. — Sandy B (@jindy56) November 3, 2020

What do you think?

