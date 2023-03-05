US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being probed for ‘tax the rich’ dress at Met Gala 2021

At the Met Gala 2021, US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ruffled quite a few feathers as she marked her debut in a white strapless gown by Brother Vellies, which featured the slogan ‘tax the rich’ written on the back in red colour. The 31-year-old accessorised this head-turning ensemble with a purse which also read ‘tax the rich’. While at the time, her bold look earned her praise from the netizens, AOC has now run into trouble with the US House ethics panel.

The congressional watchdog review, which centres on the payments for the dress she rented to attend the charity fashion gala, found “substantial reason to believe that she accepted impermissible gifts” related to Met Gala, BBC reported.

In a report released recently, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) said that Cortez was provided with the dress, a handbag, shoes, and jewellery for the event, along with hair, makeup, and transportation services. She was also provided with the use of a hotel room for the event. The lawmaker, however, has denied any wrongdoing on her part.

“While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have now paid for the rental value of the attire she wore to the Met Gala and for the goods and services she and her partner received in connection with this September 2021 event, payment for these goods and services did not occur until after the OCE contacted her in connection with this review,” the OCE report said. It added: “If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”

The BBC report further stated that the OCE board first recommended in June 2022 that the House review the allegation against the Democratic politician. Not revealing the subject of its inquiry, the House Ethics Committee said that it was investigating her in December.

While speaking to investigators, AOC said that she was unaware of unpaid expenses related to her Met Gala look. “I just never, ever, ever would have allowed that to happen knowing what I have learned. But I wasn’t privy to the invoices, wasn’t privy to the ones that had been sent. And it is just a deeply regrettable situation. I feel terrible for especially the small businesses that were impacted,” she was quoted as saying by Fox News.

One of Cortez’s staffers, who no longer works for the congresswoman, went on to take responsibility for the unpaid dues. “I think the delay there for me was I didn’t have access to her personal credit card at that moment,” the staff member told the investigators.

This isn’t the first time that Cortez’s ‘tax the rich’ outfit for Met Gala has invited trouble. While her dress was designed by Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, a California-based designer who goes by the name ‘The Velvet Bandit’ claimed that AOC’s outfit is “hella similar to my design”.

Sharing glimpses of her own work — featuring the slogan on a mask — alongside Cortez’s gown, she wrote, “All of my paste-ups are handpainted, and after my Tax the Rich I put up in Sausalito went viral on Tiktok, I began selling stickers and shirts. And lo and behold, this dress bears the same likeness as my handwriting.”

