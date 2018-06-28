Urvashi Rautela’s futuristic shades has left us flustered; what was she thinking?

We can’t get over Urvashi Rautela’s choice of eyewear. (Source: varindertchawla/Instagram) We can’t get over Urvashi Rautela’s choice of eyewear. (Source: varindertchawla/Instagram)

Former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has made quite a few fashion statements in the past, and while some might not have worked, others did. But we simply cannot wrap our heads around her recent airport look. The actor was spotted wearing a blue athleisure dress that she teamed with a pair of black boots. While the attire looked comfortable it’s her shades that we cannot take our eyes off.

While celebrities sporting fashionable eyewear at the airport is quite a common sight, the actor decided on a rather unusual pair, something straight out of a sci-fi film.

The actor, as mentioned does not always get it wrong. Last year at the Mirchi Music Awards 2017 she among others had managed to make quite a statement. She had looked lovely in a custom Belluccio gown, paired with Giambattista Valli Official shoes and Farah Khan Jewellery.

However, at the Justin Bieber India concert last year – that had also witnessed a plethora of stars, Rautela was spotted wearing a gown with layers of scarlet red and maroon red. It was complemented with an awkward white shrug. It goes without saying that her look had left us unimpressed and her long danglers did not really help the cause.

