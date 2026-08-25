Urvashi Rautela sparks legal debate in Tiranga-inspired gown: ‘Took 3 months to create’

Model and actor Urvashi Rautela was on the jury panel of this year’s Miss Universe India pageant, and the former titleholder walked the ramp during the finale, draped in India’s tricolour.

The Tiranga-inspired ensemble featured a strapless corset gown, with orange and green panels down the length, beaded embellishments throughout the fabric, and a cluster of them pinned to her shoulder. An Ashok Chakra-inspired wheel sat at the centre of her waist, cinching the whole look together. A high ponytail left the canvas clean for diamond earrings to do the talking, and dramatic winged eyeliner and pink glossy lips completed her runway glam.

In her third time judging this event, Urvashi Rautela fielded questions about her favourite experience to date before taking the ramp. However, her catwalk and attire drew significant online attention, with netizens debating whether the outfit violates legal provisions that prohibit using the national flag as a dress—specifically, letting it trail across the ground.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Speaking about her outfit, Urvashi Rautela told ANI: “Today is a very special day, and I’m wearing saffron and green, as you can see. It is created by an international designer called Dasha, and it took her three months to create this beautiful outfit.”

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Curious, we reached out to experts who gave us some clarity.

Does the outfit invite legal trouble?

Dr Farrukh Khan, advocate and partner of Diwan Advocates, says that the outfit does raise a prima facie issue, under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. However, it would not be appropriate to conclusively state that an offence has been committed, merely on the basis of photographs.

“The Act not only covers a visible representation of the National Flag and specifically treats its use as part of a costume below the waist as disrespect, but also further prohibits intentionally allowing the Flag to touch the ground or floor,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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Hence, Dr Khan says that if the gown — considering its overall tricolour configuration and the Ashoka Chakra is regarded as a representation of the National Flag — its use as a dress and the train trailing on the floor could attract the provisions of the Act. At the same time, he reiterates that courts have emphasised that intention is an important ingredient of the offence.

“Therefore, while the outfit certainly raises a legally arguable issue under the Act, whether an offence is ultimately made out would depend upon the precise design, whether it qualifies as a representation of the National Flag, and the requisite intent,” he concludes.

Vikas Pahwa, senior advocate at the Supreme Court, adds that the gown is, in substance, a reproduction or representation of the Indian National Flag, and the manner of its use raises a serious legal issue.

“In particular, where the lower portion of what appears to be the Flag is trailing on the floor, it is difficult to reconcile that manner of presentation with the statutory requirement of dignity and honour attached to our National Flag,” he tells indianexpress.com.

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He reiterates that while there is nothing wrong with expressing patriotism through fashion, “there is an important distinction between being inspired by the colours of the Tricolour and turning the National Flag itself into a garment”.

So, while the Tricolour deserves to be celebrated, Pahwa mentions that it must also be “treated with the dignity that the law and our national sentiment demand”.

This year, Kaziah Liz Mejo of Kerala has been crowned Miss Universe India 2026, emerging from 52 contestants at the prestigious pageant finale held in Jaipur on Sunday. Vaishnavi Gannesh from Tamil Nadu became the 1st runner-up, while Anushri Satavlekar from Gujarat bagged the Miss International India 2026 title as the 2nd runner-up.

Mejo will now represent India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled for November in Puerto Rico.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.